Travis Kelce gives 'Fearless' shoutout to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is a true Swiftie as he gives subtle nod to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has taken over Travis Kelce’s mind as he cannot help but talk in the pop superstar’s song references.

The 35-year-old NFL star quoted his girlfriend while doing an interview with LeBron James on his joint podcast with Jason Kelce, New Heights, on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end unintentionally referred to the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s 2008 song Fearless, while gushing about LeBron.

"The Cleveland kid in me, whenever we talk to just some Northeast guys or girls, it just comes out," said Travis, "I feel like I'm, like, 15 all over again."

Adding, "It's fun stuff right there."

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s song Fearless sings the words, "When you're fifteen,

/ And somebody tells you they love you / You're gonna believe them / And when you're fifteen / And your first kiss makes your head spin around."

This comes after the Grotesquerie star gushed about Swift in an interview as he opened up about their relationship.

"I'm enjoying all aspects of life. Me and Taylor are happy," he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show, "I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium."

Being grateful for her support off the field, he continued, "I think personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you."