Prince George royal title at ‘risk’ as William plans to axe old tradition

When King Charles ascended to the throne in 2022, he challenged many age-old traditions, which the late Queen Elizabeth had meticulously followed.

Meanwhile, Prince William has plans of his own set in place as he begins to gain more influence and power in the royal family as Charles continues his cancer treatment.

Reports are emerging that the monarchy is set to take a new turn when Prince William comes into power, which could also put his son Prince George's future role at risk, per a royal expert.

As soon as Charles came into power, he had dubbed his son, William, and his wife Kate Middleton, as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, William may not be obligated to do the same when his time comes, per BBC Royal Broadcaster and author Huw Thomas.

He explained that the title is the particular one which is “bestowed” by the reigning monarch to their child.

“I’d be stunned if it disappeared, only because the monarchy is built on tradition,” the expert told The Sun. “It may not be an inherited title, but it is the tradition that the monarch gives their son the title Prince of Wales.”

He continued, “So it would be quite stunning if they didn’t. History tells us they stick to tradition.”

“Charles barely waited 24 hours before passing it on to William. And you would be surprised that if in future William thought, ‘now I'm going to kind of ditch this one’,” Thomas expressed.

Thomas shared that William, who has previously expressed how he intends to run the monarchy, “probably” trying to prove that he is different from his father and will not “just emulate what he did.”

“It’s up to William to sort of emulate, at least that that pattern, if not, you follow him in all the different bits of interest that he had.”

The update comes as a report by InTouch Weekly revealed that William will be keeping a stricter rule when he comes into power.

“It’s no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door,” a palace insider told the outlet. “He’s not willing to take any nonsense and the word is he's already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen.”