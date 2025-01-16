Prince Harry's ghostwriter makes surprising statement about Duke

Prince Harry's ghostwriter Mark McCrum, who wrote a foreword for the Duke of Sussex's book 'Walking with the Wounded', has shared shocking details about the Duke.

McCrum has now broken his silence, saying that he has no idea what Prince is really like. He also revealed all about his experience working with the Duke of Sussex.

The author has admitted he's unsure whether Harry actually read what was written.

The Duke's 2011 bestseller tells the story of four injured soldiers on an expedition to the North Pole, featuring Harry's name prominently on its cover.

Mark explained, "When I ghost-wrote for Prince Harry on the bestselling book Walking With The Wounded, I didn't meet him."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the writer recounted, "In the end I was sent a video of him out on the ice, enthusing about the beauty of the landscape and the bravery of his companions.

"For 15 minutes, Harry trekked across the ice grinning a lot in full polar kit. It was recorded just for me but hardly illuminating. The word 'amazing' featured a lot, I remember."

The author went on saying: "This was worked up into a thoughtful chapter, which then had to get copy approval from Clarence House. Whether Harry read it himself, I have no idea."

In 2023, King Charles III's younger son Harry sent shockwaves around the globe with his explosive memoir 'Spare'. The tell-all book saw the Duke accuse his brother Prince William of pushing him into a dog bowl during a spat over Meghan Markle.

He even claimed that his dad Charles was envious of William and Kate Middleton, alleging Meghan was denied the chance to join the royals in Scotland when the late Queen was on her deathbed.