Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber's baby Jack steals hearts with adorable photos

Justin Bieber is savoring precious moments with his newborn son, Jack Blues.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an adorable photo carousel, featuring a heartwarming black-and-white snapshot of himself cuddling his 4-month-old baby boy.

In the tender image, Bieber is seen gently resting his head on Jack's, his eyes closed in a loving gesture.

The photo offers a glimpse of the infant's tiny head, while Bieber's diamond earring adds a touch of glamour to the intimate moment.

The singer posted a picture of a present he got for his kid Jack on his Instagram Stories earlier this month.

In addition to Auston Matthews' number on a blue and white Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, Bieber's photo includes a heartfelt note written by the hockey star across the jersey's numbers.

"To JB Jr.," it read. "Peace & Love."

Bieber implied that he would retain the jersey until his child was old enough to wear it when he wrote, "4 baby jb," across the picture on Instagram Stories.

As they rang in 2025, Hailey posted a cute picture of their baby son on Instagram at the beginning of the year.

Hailey, who didn't seem to be wearing makeup, was seen kissing Jack's foot and clinging to his ankle in the adorable black-and-white picture.

“HNY ,” she captioned the Instagram Stories shot.