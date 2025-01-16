King Charles gives hint of Kate Middleton’s position in royal family

King Charles made a special gesture for his beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, as she carried out her first royal engagement of the year.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales visited Royal Marsden Hospital, where she herself received treatment, to meet with cancer patients following her own health battle.

Prince William’s wife was diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer last year and underwent a nine-month preventative chemotherapy treatment. The facility where Kate was getting treatment was not disclosed at the time.

Following the heartfelt visit, where Kate received a warm welcome, the Princess was given a special nod by the monarch himself.

“The @princeandprincessofwales have become Joint Patrons of the @royalmarsdennhs,” the message read atop an Instagram Story shared by the royal family.

A video of highlights from Kate’s visit was shared by the monarch’s office.

“During a visit to the hospital's Chelsea site yesterday, Her Royal Highness met patients undergoing treatment and staff working in different roles around the hospital.”

The nod comes just as King honoured Kate with a role ‘fit for a queen’.

She has finally received permission to grant royal warrants, for the first time ever, to any company who can sell their goods to the royal households. This honour for previously held only by the monarchs in the family.

The nod is understood to signify Kate's more prominent role in the future.