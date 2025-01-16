Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs LA fires conspiracy

Jimmy Kimmel, American TV host, weighs in on conspiracy theories surrounding the Los Angeles wildfires.

The renowned TV presenter and comedian has addressed the "nuts" conspiracy theories spreading on social media about the L.A fires during the latest episode of his famous talk show.

The media personality, while urging viewers and Los Angeles locals to donate to those impacted by the wildfires, shared an interesting run-in his brother recently had in the town near one of the evacuation zones.

"He started talking to a lady in line who honestly believed that Diddy (Sean 'Diddy' Combs) started the fires," Kimmel said.

Expressing his shock on the comments, the late-night host said: "Diddy, who is in prison in New York, managed to start the fire. And she believed this."

He added that the conspiracy seemed to come from TikTok.

"There's a story going around on TikTok that says the fires were started on purpose by 'elites' who intend to destroy Diddy's pedophile escape tunnels because they're evidence. This is something real people believe," explained Jimmy Kimmel.

He also drew up a map highlighting where the fires are spreading, all notably miles away from Combs' home in Beverly Hills.

However, he did not refrain impressing fans with his humour, saying: "Thank God fire isn't fueled by stupid, or this country would be one giant Olympic torch right now."