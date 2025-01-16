Buckingham Palace releases King Charles’ new video during big milestone

King Charles appears to have issued a significant message for Prince William regarding his future role with bold move.

The Prince of Wales, who stepped out for his first royal engagement after receiving a new role on Wednesday, has seemingly grown his influence in the royal family as rumours of an abdication begin to swirl once again.

However, as the monarch takes on his royal duties with renewed fervour despite continuing his cancer treatment, Charles is determined to leave a lasting impression of his reign.

On Wednesday, Charles marked a milestone for his charity, The King’s Foundation, after he celebrated 35 years of its works.

Buckingham Palace released a statement alongside highlights of the royal event, in which Charles was seen keeping a personal letter for the future generation in the time capsule.

“The King adds personal items to a time capsule to celebrate 35 years of The King’s Foundation,” the statement read. “As Royal Founding President, His Majesty began a year of celebrations for the charity today at Dumfries House. Joined by ambassadors, students and alumni for the occasion, The King added his own personal gardening secateurs and a letter to be opened in 2125.”

It continued, “The time capsule, which will be filled with items representing the impact of the charity, will be buried on the @dumfrieshouse estate and opened in one hundred years’ time.”