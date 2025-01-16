Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to ‘hypocrite’ backlash with LA fires donation

Leonardo DiCaprio refutes‘hypocrite’ criticism with generous LA fires donation

Leonardo DiCaprio stepped up to contribute to the relief efforts in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires after being criticised as a "hypocrite."

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 15, the Titanic star announced he is donating $1 million to help L.A. recover from the apocalyptic fires.

"The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million in partnership with @rewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts," he wrote in his social media update.

"Initial aid will immediately benefit the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund — organizations on the frontlines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most," added the Killers of the Flower Moon actor.

The Oscar-winning actor’s donation came after he was called out for having double standards during ravaging fires.

He jetted off from the city engulfed in flames in a private jet, leaving the sufferers behind.

After Leonardo, 50, and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were spotted at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last Friday, several social media users raised eyebrows at his "deceptive advocacy" as he flew from the scene.

An X, formerly Twitter, user responded to the news of his arrival at Mexico, saying, "Leonardo is a hypocrite."

While another added, "The 'climate warriors' don't give a damn about the real climate. They're all frauds..."

Notably, Leonardo grew up in Los Angeles. The city has witnessed the most destructive wildfires in history, which started on January 7.