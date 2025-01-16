Prince William releases emotional speech after Kate’s first royal event

Prince William attended his first royal engagement of the year just one day after his wife Kate Middleton made her first appearance of the year.

The Prince of Wales, who became the new Patron of the College of Paramedics, arrived in Birmingham on Wednesday and attended the first-ever Emergency and Critical Care Conference of the facility to mark a significant development for the College.

Kensington Palace shared highlights from William’s visit and shared a statement.

“Paramedics and those in the emergency services are adaptable, multiskilled and crucially, know how to work under pressure,” it read. “Proudly becoming Patron of @ParamedicsUK. It’s been a privilege to spend time today with first responders whose work saves lives day in, day out.”

The office of the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a glimpse of William’s heartfelt speech for the service workers as he took on the new position.

“Often referred to as the Swiss Army Knife of frontline healthcare, paramedics and those in the emergency services are adaptable, multi-skilled and crucially know how to work under pressure,” William said.

“In this country, we owe an enormous debt and gratitude to our emergency services. As paramedics in whatever guise, your work uniquely places tremendous demand upon you and I cannot thank you enough for all that you do.”