Joe Alwyn promotes 'The Brutalist' on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Joe Alwyn on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ promoting 'The Brutalist'

Joe Alwyn is promoting his new movie The Brutalist.

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend pleased viewers during his first appearance on an American late-night talk show on Tuesday evening, as he promoted his new film during a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night.

Discussing the three-hour film and its 'shoestring budget,' Alwyn shared his admiration for American audiences. He humorously compared the enthusiasm for cinema in the U.S. to that in England, joking about the reserved nature of British moviegoers.

“I saw Conclave recently in America, in LA. It's set in the Vatican. And there were about 10 people there dressed up as bishops. There was a pope. I mean, they'd made the pilgrimage to Sherman Oaks,” Alwyn quipped, prompting laughter from the audience.

When Meyers inquired about Alwyn’s feelings regarding his debut on an American talk show, Alwyn responded with his characteristic wit. “Awful. No,” he said, laughing. “It's great.”