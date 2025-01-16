Riley Keough recalls teenage arrest which ‘pissed’ off mom Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough remembers teenage arrest

Riley Keough gave mother Lisa Marie Presley a pretty good reason to get “pissed off” as a teenager.

The 35-year-old actress opened up about the teenage period of her life during the Wednesday, January 15, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I would sneak out and, you know, hang out with people I shouldn’t [and] wasn’t allowed to, and getting arrested,” Keough revealed.

She admitted that she had never publicly shared details of her arrest before, and she has never even seen her mugshot. “I was a minor,” she explained, “I had an edgy moment.”

Keough recounted thinking she was attending a party at a friend’s house, only to find out it was a house listed for sale. “The police came, and most people got away. Then about 10 of us got arrested. My mom was pissed,” she said.

At the time of the incident, Lisa Marie Presley was in Las Vegas.

“I had to call her and tell her to come back from Vegas and take me up in prison,” Keough continued, adding that her aunt ultimately picked her up. “I’ve never told anyone this.”

Presley’s reaction to the arrest was clear. “She was like, ‘This is on you, girl,’” Keough recalled with a laugh. Fortunately, the incident did not make it to the press. “Luckily it didn’t get — it wasn’t in the papers.”

Despite her mother’s seemingly composed response to the public aspect, Keough faced consequences at home. “I was grounded for like three months,” she shared. “I was grounded on my like 16th or 15th birthday or something.”