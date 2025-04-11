Brandon Sklenar stance unclear on Lively vs Baldoni legal fight as cryptic video goes viral

People are getting tired of the ongoing Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni legal saga.

At the end of February, the author of the novel the movie is based on, Colleen Hoover, returned to social media after a hiatus but had wiped out Age of Adaline star and Con Man actor's traces from her account.

This act hinted that Hoover have withdrawn support for Ryan Reynolds' wife that she had shown last year.

In a similar manner, recently another person linked to the movie seems to have taken a neutral stance: Brandon Sklenar.

The Jonesin' actor had previously sparked speculation that he supported the Unrequited star as Sklenar wore the same pink floral brooch as was worn by Baldoni on the New York premiere of the film based on domestic violence.

However, his recent appearance at the airport showed otherwise.

Daily Mail reported that the 34-year-old was asked 'if he had any words of encouragement for any of his costars from the film.'

Sklenar surprisingly replied cryptically, "lead with love and compassion".

After uttering these words, the actor simply walked away to the baggage claim area.