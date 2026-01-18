Barack Obama honours Michelle Obama on her 62nd birthday

Michelle Obama marked her 62nd birthday with a public show of affection from her husband, former US President Barack Obama.

Taking to Instagram, Barack shared a tribute to Michelle on Saturday, posting a photo of the couple together and praising her presence and spirit. “Happy birthday to the woman who lights up every room she walks into,” he wrote. “I love you, Miche.”

Michelle responded in the comments. She thanked her husband and those who sent birthday messages. “Love you, Barack!” she wrote. “Thank you all so much for the wonderful birthday wishes.”

The couple’s relationship spans more than three decades. They met while working at the same law firm in Chicago. They married in 1992. They later welcomed two daughters. Malia was born in 1998. Sasha followed in 2001.

Their lives changed dramatically after Barack won the 2008 presidential election. The family moved into the White House in 2009. They remained there through his second term. They left Washington in 2017.

In the years since, Michelle has spoken openly about how their relationship has evolved. In a recent People cover interview, she said they prioritise quiet time together. Date nights often happen at home. No formal plans or getting dressed up. Just dinner, music, and conversation.

Michelle also reflected on turning 60 and entering a new phase of life. She described her sixties as liberating. She said this is the first time her choices feel fully her own. With her daughters grown and her husband settled, she feels free to pursue what she wants.

Now a bestselling author and public figure in her own right, Michelle says this chapter is about agency. This means fewer obligations, more intention, and a renewed sense of self.