Jane Seymour reveals THIS beloved romance was 'worst-reviewed' movie ever

Jane Seymour has opened up about the success of Somewhere in Time.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress, who starred opposite to late Christopher Reeve in the 1980 film, shared that the movie's survival was never guaranteed.

Seymour said, "The movie was almost not put out. Universal did not publicize it [at] all. There was an actor's strike, so Chris and I weren't allowed to even promote it."

"And then it got the worst reviews of all time," she added.

When the film opened in the US, it failed to make an impact. However, the movie quietly exploded overseas and Seymour suddenly found herself surrounded by massive crowds.

Seymour explained, "Then the next thing I knew, a friend of mine in Hong Kong said, 'You have no idea. Your movie is the number one movie in Hong Kong. People watch it 20 times."

"And I went to Hong Kong and was mobbed. Mobbed. I thought I was one of the Beatles," she added.

Recalling being surrounded by armed guards and people crushing her, Seymour said, "I was like, 'What? That movie that nobody wanted to see?' And it just got bigger and bigger."

Jane Seymour noted that the fan base of Somewhere in Time is huge, they even dress up like them and reenact scenes from the film.