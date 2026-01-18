Ansel Elgort welcomes his first baby in secret

Ansel Elgort has welcomed his first child.

Insiders confirmed to People Magazine that the actor, known for his roles in The Fault in Our Stars and Baby Driver, has entered the chapter of fatherhood.

This comes after he was spotted out in New York City, carrying a newborn child.

It is pertinent to mention that the details about the child have remained under wraps.

The son of fashion photographer Arthur Elgort and Opera director Grethe Holby, Ansel previously talked about the exposure to spotlight through his father's work.

He told Vogue, "My dad would throw me in the picture if they needed an extra."

Ansel went on to add, "From an early age, I understood the concept that, if you're not the star, then your job is to not pull attention away from the star."

Ansel Elgort's career took off in 2013 with Carrie before skyrocketing with The Fault in Our Stars and the Divergent franchise.

On the other hand, the actor also faced accusations of sexual harassment. In June 2020, a woman named Gabby on X (Former Twitter) claimed that she was harassed by the actor when he was 20.

However, Ansel Elgort addressed the allegations, stating that he and the woman had a "brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship".

Furthermore, he apologized for his behaviour and admitted to not handling breakup well.