Bridgerton’s Claudia Jessie says her real-life style is nothing like Eloise’s

Claudia Jessie has little interest in dressing like her Bridgerton character off-camera.

The 36-year-old actress, who has played Eloise Bridgerton since the series debuted in 2020, said her personal style is far removed from the corsets and gowns seen on screen.

"I feel like in our real life, have we started wearing corsets or been inspired by it in our real life? I've got to be honest. I want to get straight into a tracksuit as soon as I'm done [filming]," she joked with People at the Bridgerton season 4 premiere in Paris.

She added that wearing corsets in real life holds no appeal for her. Jessie joked that while she has no intention of adopting Eloise’s wardrobe, she would be curious to see reactions if she showed up at a pub dressed head to toe in Regency attire.

"Although, I'll tell you what, I wouldn't mind turning up in a pub just dressed like full Regency [era-inspired]. See what happens. Just go loose," she told the magazine.

Bridgerton is known for its eye-catching costumes, from ball gowns to corsets, which are as iconic as its romance. The show mixes period styles with a modern look.

Season 1 costume designer Ellen Mirojnick previously explained that the wardrobe drew inspiration from Regency-era art while aiming for an aspirational look. The costume department created thousands of pieces, from accessories to full ensembles, to dress the show’s expansive cast.

Despite the elaborate designs, Jessie has said the costumes are more comfortable than they appear. She noted that most of the difficulty comes from what viewers do not see. She films while wearing mic packs and shapewear beneath the gowns, which can make basic breaks challenging.

Part one of Bridgerton season 4 premieres January 29. The new season introduces Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, and centers on her romance with Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson.