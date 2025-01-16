Kyle Richards calls out Garcelle Beauvais for ‘lesbian’ comment on 'RHOBH'

Kyle Richards responds to Garcelle Beauvais' 'lesbian' comment

Kyle Richards expressed her frustration with Garcelle Beauvais' recent comment about her sexuality on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“What was really going through my head was, ‘You’re being an a—–e. right now,’” Kyle, 56, remarked about Garcelle, 58, during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show on Tuesday, January 14.

“Don’t try to act like oopsie daisies. You know exactly what you’re doing,” she said.

In the episode, Kyle was discussing her separation from Mauricio Umansky when Garcelle made a blunt interjection. “Do whatever the f— you want to do. Be whoever you want to be,” Garcelle said. “If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.”

Initially, Kyle appeared shocked by the comment, but the mood lightened as the other women laughed.

Explaining her intention, Garcelle said, “Where I was coming from that night when I said it, it was about we are grown-ass women. We’re people’s mothers, we’re people’s grandmothers. I wasn’t pushing her to come out. What I was saying is be whoever you want to be.”

Since Kyle and Mauricio’s separation announcement in July 2023, fans have speculated about Kyle's friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. However, both Kyle and Morgan, 30, have denied any romantic involvement.

Morgan’s name was frequently mentioned during RHOBH season 13, but Kyle told Us Weekly in November 2024 that it’s “not fair” to continue discussing their friendship on the show.