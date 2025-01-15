How Lisa Marie Presley’s marriage to Michael Jackson impacted daughter’s life?

Riley Keough, daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of music icon Elvis Presley, has marked her career in Hollywood as a stunning actress and model.

The 35-year-old actress remembers how her mother's life took a dramatic turn after marrying the King of Pop, Michael Jackson back in 1994, when she suddenly found herself living a life of unimaginable luxury and fame, something which was completely unknown to her.

While talking to 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Riley shared: "Our life wasn’t crazier because that already existed. But her life, I think when she saw Michael’s life—there were things that he had that she didn’t have."

"Like, she didn’t have a plane at the time, you know things like that. She was then like, ‘Oh I should have a plane. I should have this and that.’ So, our life in that way kind of got bigger," she added.

"Before that, she was with my dad and their life was very simple."

The actress went on saying: "At home, she didn’t have 10 million assistants. She didn’t need all of that. I think that changed."

However, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley, two iconic figures in music history, shared a brief but highly-profile marriage. The couple surprised the world when they tied the knot on May 26, 1994, in a private ceremony.