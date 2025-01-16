David Beckham announces exciting new project after Netflix success

David Beckham expressed his wife Victoria was difficult to persuade for new project.

Former professional footballer, David Beckham unveiled a surprising new project with his wife Victoria, after Netflix documentary success last year.

The 49-year-old football legend revealed he had to try really hard to convince his wife, 50-year-old fashion mogul, to create a documentary series celebrating her 30 years in the fashion industry.

He confessed it required a lot of effort from his side to fully persuade her and get her consent, but praised her by calling her "unbelievably hard working and very clever,” also expressed that the world shouldn’t be deprived of her talent.

During his appearance on Today with Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, David shared details about the new documentary for the first time.

"It wasn't the easiest thing to get her to agree to," he stated.

Reflecting on the project, the English footballer explained that he saw a perfect opportunity to showcase Victoria’s talents and efforts, saying, "She's been working on our brand for the last 18 years, and she's unbelievably hard working, and no one gets to see that."

"So I convinced her to actually let people see what she does every day and what goes into her business," he explained.

The former member of the pop group Spice Girls’ documentary will give an exclusive inside look at her fashion brand and showcase her journey as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week 2025.