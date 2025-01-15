Prince Harry and Meghan’s secret donation after LA firestorm

Prince Harry and Meghan are helping those impacted by ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been quietly making a big impact in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, focusing on the things that matter most—hope, care, and a little bit of normalcy.

Through their Archewell Foundation, Harry and Meghan have contributed to the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund, which is helping teenage girls in the area get back on their feet after the disaster.

"We’re gathering essential items like clothes, beauty products, and hair care—everyday necessities that help these teens feel like themselves again," the charity’s statement reads.

"Your donation is about more than just a quick fix; it’s about giving them the tools to thrive in the long term."

The heartfelt donation comes just after it was revealed that Meghan’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, had been delayed due to the ongoing crisis.

The fires, which have already claimed 25 lives and left thousands displaced, are devastating Meghan’s hometown of LA.

But even in the face of these challenges, The Duke and Duchess continue to support their community, offering shelter to friends and helping spread critical resources for those in need.

A “special thanks” was shared by the charity on Instagram for Archewell's generosity, with the Sussexes’ support showing no signs of slowing down as the fires rage on.

In a heartfelt statement, they shared, "A state of emergency has been declared—our hearts are with those affected."