Prince William kicks off 2025 with key engagement in Birmingham

Prince of Wales met with senior figures and experts from the College of Paramedics

Prince William embarked on his first public engagement of the year today, heading to Birmingham for the inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference.

During the event, the Prince of Wales met with senior figures and experts from the College of Paramedics, marking the announcement of his new role as the organisation's patron.

A passionate supporter of Aston Villa, Birmingham’s football club, William has developed strong ties to the city, which is now part of his growing involvement in the healthcare sector.

At the conference, William participated in sessions focusing on trauma care as well as the latest techniques in Search and Rescue helicopter operations.

He was also introduced to the College of Paramedics’ ongoing work in supporting paramedic professionals, particularly their mental health and wellbeing.

Founded in 2001, the College of Paramedics recently achieved a milestone when it was granted a Royal Charter of Incorporation by King Charles III in February 2024.

In addition to this engagement, it was announced that Prince William and Princess Kate have taken on the role of Joint Patrons for The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a prestigious cancer treatment facility where the Princess of Wales received preventative care in 2024.