Why Princess Kate ditched her engagement sparkler

Princess Kate visits London’s leading cancer hospital.

The Princess of Wales made a poignant return to The Royal Marsden hospital on Tuesday, where she received treatment for cancer last year.

But while her checked coat and chic burgundy two-piece turned heads, eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed something unusual—her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring was notably absent.

Instead, Kate adorned her finger with the elegant gold wedding band and the glittering eternity ring she debuted last summer.

The iconic jewel, which once belonged to Princess Diana, features a stunning 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire encircled by 14 diamonds, making it one of the most recognizable royal treasures.

However, this isn't the first time Kate has opted to leave the ring at home for a hospital visit.

In 2020, during her stop at Evelina Children's Hospital, and in 2018, when meeting young patients at Great Ormond Street, the Princess similarly chose to forgo the sapphire.

On both occasions, Kensington Palace explained the decision: removing the ring was a thoughtful gesture to eliminate potential hygiene risks while visiting the wards.

This understated move once again showcases Kate's considerate approach, prioritizing safety and respect for the patients she meets.