Leonardo DiCaprio dubbed 'hypocrite' in fiery statement

Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio get snapped in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti have been slammed for being ‘double standard’ amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The Oscar winner, who uses social media platforms to raise awareness through advocating environmental changes, was confronted with criticism from online users over fleeing from the chaotic situation in a private jet, leaving the sufferers behind.

Several followers went on calling out DiCaprio's perceived duplicity, raising questions on how his actions totally differs from what he advocates.

An X user responded to a report about the arrival of Titanic star in Mexico and wrote: "Leonardo is a hypocrite".

Another user asserted that he is nothing more than a "scammer".

The user stated: "Well, most Hollywood celebrities are just scammers, and whether they are good or bad actors, they do their part to deceive their audience."

A third repeated: "The 'climate warriors' don't give a damn about the real climate. They're all frauds..."

This comes after Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were snapped in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from Los Angeles, last Friday

The couple was accompanied by father George DiCaprio and his wife Peggy Ann Farrar.