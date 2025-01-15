Patrick Mahomes reveals surprising labour room activity during Brittany’s delivery

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took to social media to announce the birth of their third child.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, shared what he did to pass time while his wife, Brittany Mahomes, gave birth to their third child.

While she was in labour giving birth to their second daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes, the 29-year-old athlete admitted he spent his time watching football in the hospital.

Sports Illustrated reported the father of three shared how he managed to take out time to watch football while he was at the hospital with his wife.

"It was cool that football was on TV when I was in the hospital, so I got to watch a little bit," he said.

"Brittany was kind enough to let us watch football as she was getting ready to give birth to our second daughter," he added, appreciating his wife for the gesture.

The couple, who are already parents to a three-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and a two-year-old son Bronze Lavon Mahomes III, shared in July 2024, that they were expecting another child.

On Monday, the sports team owner took to Instagram to announce they had welcomed another baby girl, on Sunday, January 12.

Due to his packed schedule, Patrick was fortunately able to be there for the delivery because of the Chiefs garnering the top AFC spot.