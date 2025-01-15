Linda Nolan passes away at 65 after courageous cancer battle

Singer Linda Nolan has passed away, surrounded by her beloved sisters, as confirmed by her family and agent in heartfelt tributes.



Linda, a member of the former girl group The Nolans, had been bravely battling breast cancer for 20 years.

In a heartfelt statement, McNamara said, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan."

He revealed that she passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, surrounded by loved ones.



Linda had been fighting breast cancer since her initial diagnosis in 2005, enduring 18 rounds of chemotherapy that same year. Despite her ongoing health challenges, she remained resilient and positive, often sharing her determination to keep fighting for as long as possible.

Her family has also faced significant loss. Linda's husband, Brian Hudson, passed away in 2007, and her younger sister, Bernie Nolan, succumbed to cancer in 2013.

However, in a glimmer of hope, her elder sister, Anne, overcame her own cancer battle.

Following the heartbreaking news, Linda's sisters Coleen and Anne paid tribute to her legacy by sharing the family’s statement on social media, honouring her strength, courage, and enduring love for her family.



