Sydney Sweeney sparks dating rumours with co-star Brandon Sklenar

Sydney Sweeney faces backlash as she is spotted with co-star Brandon Sklenar

Sydney Sweeney had many fingers pointed at her as she stepped out with her The Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar.

The 27-year-old attended a Broadway performance with Sklenar on Saturday evening, as she donned a navy dress under a fluffy black coat.

While It Ends With Us actor was seen sporting a Carhartt jacket, a white T-shirt and black jeans, as per photos posted on social media.

However, fans were quick to notice that Sweeney ignited dating rumours with Glen Powell ahead of her movie Anyone But You’s release and compared the two situations.

One fan commented, “Oh no is she doing the thing.”

Another asked why “looking at him like that,” and, “It’s giving Anyone But You press tour,” chimed in a third.

"Glen Powell part 2," and "Is she doing the same PR stunt like the one she did with Glen ?" commented others.

Powell and Sweeney had been leaning into romance rumours but did not confirm or deny their relationship.

Sklenar and the Euphoria alum will appear in the adaptation of Freida McFadden’s book of the same name, which will reportedly be released on Christmas Day.