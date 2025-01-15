‘Severance’ much awaited season 2 excites fans with ‘insane’ move

Severance has given fans an exciting glimpse into season 2 by taking their workspace to the promotional event.

The much awaited and critically acclaimed series, which is making a return on the screens on Friday, January 17th, surprised fans at New York City’s Grand Central Station.

Cast members including Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and Patricia Arquette all came together in their Severance characters, as Mark Scout, Helly Riggs, Dylan George, Seth Milchick and Harmony Cobel for the promotional event on Tuesday, January 14th.

Fans flocked to social media and shared videos of the installment and the characters in their makeshift office at the station.

AppleTV+ also shared several photos on their official social media accounts.

Social media users were blown away by the unlikely marketing tactic as one commented, "THIS is amazing marketing."

Another chimed in, "kinda insane they got the real actors to do this."

"Top tier marketing. Someone is getting a promotion. No. Not the Severance characters," added a third.

The sci-fi thriller became a hit with critics and fans alike when it first premiered in 2022. It received 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022, and won two awards for main title design and musical score.

It was revealed that the season will be renewed for the second season and nail-biting fans had been waiting ever since.

The first episode of season 2 will premiere on Friday, January 17th on the streaming outlet.