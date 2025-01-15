'Gladiator' director's 'Bee Gees' biopic fate blurs after deal with Paramount crashes

Ridley Scott and Paramount Studios fail to reach an agreement

Ridley Scott was aimed on making a movie on musical group Bee Gees with Paramount Pictures.

But the film’s fate has blurred as the deal between the director and distributors seem to have crashed.

Earlier in February 2024, reports came out suggesting that Scott is in talks to make a biopic film on the pop rock band. Meanwhile, the last surviving member of the band Barry Gibb was also locked to work as an executive producer.

In a new chat show, the 87-year-old filmmaker revealed that the upcoming film has hit a roadblock now, however, the filming was due to kickstart early this year.

There has been some issues with an agreement with the production company.

Ridley told GQ: “The deal — the studio changed the goalposts. I said, ‘You can’t do that.’ They insisted. I said, ‘Well, I’m going to warn you, I will walk, because I will go on to the next movie.’ They didn’t believe me, and I did.”

He went to say: “I was being asked to go too far,” Scott continued. “And I said, ‘No. Next!’ They didn’t like my deal. So I said, ‘I’ll move on’. I’m expensive, but I’m f****** good.”

Nonetheless, the Blade Runner maker added that he expects to reach a deal with Paramount and the two will most-likely begin shooting the film in the fall.