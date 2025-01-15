Celine Dion mourns husband’s loss at 9th death anniversary

Celine Dion pens heartfelt message at husband’s death anniversary

Celine Dion cannot believe it has been nine years to her husband Rene Angelil’s death, as she and her kids are still mourning his loss.

The 56-year-old legendary songstress marked the ninth anniversary of her husband’s death as she took to Instagram, on Tuesday, January 14th, and shared an emotional note for him.

“René, we can’t believe you’ve been gone nine years already. Not a day goes by that we don’t feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I. You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…. We love you. —Celine xx…,” Dion wrote alongside a heartwarming picture of herself with their sons.

In the picture, Queen of Power Ballads was seen wearing a cream sweater and sweatpants as she smiled beside her and Angélil’s sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14.

Angelil died at the age of 73 after battling with throat cancer in 2016.

The couple first met when Angelil was 38 and Dion was 12, and waited seven years to go on their first romantic date when the singer had turned 19.

The sweethearts then finally took the vows at the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal on Dec. 17, 1994.