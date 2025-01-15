Timothée Chalamet makes 'unique' appearance at 'A Complete Unknown' UK premiere

'Dune' star also addresses the LA wildfires at the premiere

Timothée Chalamet recently appeared at the UK premiere of his latest movie, A Complete Unknown.

Chalamet, in the film, depicts the life journey of globally acclaimed rock singer Bob Dylan.

At the red carpet, the 28-year-old made a classy presence; one that nobody has ever pulled off yet.

The Wonka actor looked dapper in a black shiny suit. He wore it with along with a silk teal and black printed shirt inside. He entered the venue riding a lime bike.

While talking at the stage, he not only spoke about his new film, but also gave a special shoutout to the people affected in the LA wildfires.

“Thank you everyone for being here, thanks for taking the time, we were supposed to be here with Elle (Fanning) and James Mangold.”

“Obviously y'know Jim and I think all of us who live in LA are affected by what's going on over there so anybody and everybody's thoughts [that] have come in from London or anywhere really, are deeply appreciated.”

Timothee continued: “Y'know Jim isn't able to be here, if he sees this, when we get in touch with him, we're thinking of him.

“Thank you and very grateful to all be in this safe space to enjoy this movie.”

A Complete Unknown is shot in the backdrop of 1960’s displaying the story of a 19-year-old Bob Dylan.