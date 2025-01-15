Critics Choice Awards 2025: Another devastating announcement amid LA wildfire

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Another devastating announcement amid Los Angeles wildfire

The Critics Choice Awards 2025’s fate hangs in the balance once again.

The awards previously scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 12 at Barker Hangar had been postponed due to the deadly wildfire that has swept through 4000 acres and claimed at least 25 lives, reported by NBC News.

The new date was announced to be Sunday, January 26.

However, as per Daily Mail, once again the concerned authorities have postponed the event to February as the venue is located near the Pacific Palisades, and the wildfire still remains uncontained.

According to Variety, the awards, featuring a star-studded lineup, will now be held in Santa Monica, California.

Set to be hosted by Chelsea Handler for third consecutive time, the awards nominations are most earned by Wicked, Conclave and Shogun.

Due to the widespread fire, many other events have also been either cancelled or postponed which include LA premieres for Wolf Man, Unstoppable, Better Man, The Pitt, On Call and The Last Showgirl, Annual BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills and AFI Awards.

In fact, it has been for the first time in 96 years that the Oscars is feared to be cancelled.