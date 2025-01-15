Oscars Awards at brink of uncertainty amidst Los Angeles wildfire

Oscar Awards might get cancelled amid LA fire

Oscar Awards, the Hollywood’s biggest night, is reportedly on the verge of cancellation for the first time in its 96-year history due to devastating wildfire.

For the 97th event, the Academy Award’s A-lister committee led by Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg and Emma Stone are monitoring the situation daily, as per The U.S. Sun.

According to an insider, there have been growing concerns regarding the proceeding of the glitzy bash.

“The board’s main concern at this time is to not look like they are celebrating while many Los Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss,” said the source.

The tipster further added that, “even if the fires went out in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will be dealing with that pain for months. So, the hierarchy decided that the focus will be support and fundraising when the right opportunities present themselves.”

The California wildfire have claimed 25 lives, with the figures expected to rise as the rescue teams continue searching the rubble.

More than 200,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes while 88,000 still under evacuation, according to the latest update.

The Oscars update follows the cancellation or postponement of several other celebrity events, including the Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, major record labels have cancelled Grammy week activities in response to ongoing crisis.