King Charles gives important message to Prince William before royal visit

King Charles is declaring his stance on what to expect from the coming year as he grants a new role to his heir, Prince William.

King Charles, who is set to fly to his first royal tour in less than two weeks, as assigned the Prince of Wales as the new Patron of the College of Paramedics.

William will be attending the first-ever Emergency and Critical Care Conference of the facility in Birmingham to mark a significant development for the College.

The monarch had granted the Royal Charter in February 2024 to College of Paramedics, which was established in 2001, and continues to serve as a membership organisation for UK paramedics registered with the Health and Care Professions Council.

William’s role is well-suited to his position as he has prior extensive experience in emergency services when he was in the military service.

The future king’s new position comes just days after Kate Middleton was granted a major honour on her milestone birthday on January 11th.

Kate will now be able to “recognise British skills and industry” after she was given the permission to grant royal warrants, for the first time ever.

The honour was previously held by the monarchs themselves, but now it seems Charles trusts his beloved daughter-in-law with a big responsibility.

Charles decision to give William and Kate important roles signifies that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be taking centre stage during the year.