Neil Gaiman’s future cameo on ‘The Simpsons’ in question

Neil Gaiman, the American Gods author, is facing sexual allegations by eight women.

The accusations first arose in the Tortoise Media podcast Master last summer and have been elaborated upon in a recent exposé published by New York magazine.

In wake of the claims, the writer seems to deny them on his personal blog, noticing, “I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.”

Neil clarified that he was “emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been.”

These allegations have sparked a debate in Hollywood about author’s previous work and upcoming roles.

The Sandman author, this year, is eyeing for his role in The Simpsons season 23’s episode The Book Job –a heist theme book.

The primary characters of the cartoon are Bart Simpson and Patty, Moe, Principal Skinner, and others.

Gaiman is actually an uninvited man who tries to become the author’s consultant and takes the manuscript from them, pretending to be their friend. As a final punch line, he claims he cannot even read.

As reported by The New York Magazine, Gaiman's public persona is that of a gentle, smiling figure, exemplified by his Simpsons appearance.