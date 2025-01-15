Demi Moore ‘The Substance’ to re-release in cinemas ahead of Oscars

'The Substance' lands theatrical re-release amid Oscar season

Demi Moore’s hit movie The Substance is returning to cinemas just in time for the Oscars season.

According to IndieWire, streaming platform Mubi will delight fans with a theatrical re-release of The Substance after its successful initial run.

Originally released in in theatres on September 19, 2024 and made available to stream on October 31st, The Substance is now set to play in more than 350 cinemas in theatres nationwide from January 17th.

The sci-fi film follows the story of actress Elizabeth Sparkle whose career begins to falter as she reaches 50. Desperate for a comeback, she agrees to an experimental treatment that allows her to share consciousness with her younger, more perfect twin, Sue (Margaret Qualley).

"The real anchor and through line for me was the violence that we have against ourselves," Moore told IndieWire. "And I think that is universal."

During a career tribute at the French Cinematheque Moore said that the film "felt risky, scary" and "certainly pushed me out of my comfort zone."

The movie has grossed $16.5 million in the U.S., with a global gross of $78.1 million. The film has also been nominated for a number of awards, with Moore earning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at Golden Globes awards and landing a nomination in SAG for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

The Substance is rumoured to be a strong contender for Oscar amid its success, however the Academy awards has further delayed its nominations till January 23rd due to LA fires.