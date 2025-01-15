Major record labels cancel Grammy week after shocking announcement

Major record label calls off Grammy Award week amidst LA fires

The Grammy Awards get a major snub from major record labels after their surprising announcement on Monday, in the wake of the Southern Californian wildfires.

The recording academy has shared that the ceremony will continue as per schedule and will be held on February 2nd, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

In reaction to the news, record labels representing notable A-lister like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa have called off the Recording Academy week in respect for the victims of the L.A. fires.

Universal Music Group (UMG), record label that represents Swift, Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar, announced that it is cancelling all of the company’s Grammy related events, including artist showcase and the after-party.

"Our deepest gratitude goes to the first responders and emergency personnel, who continue to perform heroically," UMG said in a statement. "L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode."

The company further stated that it will "redirect the resources that would have been used for those events to assist those affected by the wildfires."

Within 24 hours of UMG's announcement, Sony Music and Warner Music Company also confirmed to Billboard that they have called off all Grammy-related events as well.

The Sony Music Entertainment, home to Columbia, RCA and Epic Records representing Harry Styles, Adele and Doja Cat, will also redirect funds towards local relief.

Meanwhile, Warner Music Company that sponsors Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars and Benson Boone, did the same.

Following suit, BMG that serves Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé Knowles and Bob Dylan, cancelled off its pre-Grammy party.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce BMG will no longer host its Pre-Grammy Party on Tuesday, January 28."

Grammy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr and Tammy Hurt, chair of the board of trustees, expressed similar sentiments in a statement released on Monday, announcing that the event will raise "additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts."

The Recording academy made no indication of changing its schedule despite the reaction of the big record labels.