Palace issues key update on Kate Middleton’s future royal appearances

Kate Middleton kicked off her year with a poignant royal engagement as she visited the cancer hospital, where she received treatment last year.

Prince William’s wife met with cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday to mark an important milestone in her personal journey.

While sharing a health update following her visit, the Princess of Wales had announced her new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden. The patronage was once held by Kate’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Prince William has been its president for many years, but will now serve as co-patron with Kate.

Princess Catherine shared her “hope” in her new position is to support “groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing” to save many more lives of all those impacted by cancer.

“The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson, via The Mirror.

However, the Palace had emphasised that Kate’s plans for public-facing engagements had not changed and its pace would be gradual, as she has clarified before.

The representative said, “Today was about visiting the Marsden to reflect on her own personal journey.”

Kate reiterated her point in her statement, “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.”