Prince William snubs Princess Anne demands with 'big plans' for other royals

Prince William upsets Princess Anne as 'big plans' for Sophie's family unveiled

Prince William seemingly upset his aunt Princess Anne as the future King's 'big plans' for other royals became clear.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, the Prince of Wales delighted the Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward with good news for their family.

The father-of-three is reportedly deciding to give major roles to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh children, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount James, Earl of Wessex, during his reign.

It is important to note Sophie and Edward refused to use royal titles for their kids to provide them with a normal life.

However, the new report revealed that William wants Lady Louise and Viscount James to take a "more active role in The Firm" as the working royals.

Earlier, it was shared that it is "highly unlikely" that Sophie will let her children become active members of the royal family. But, her growing bond with Kate and William might change her perception.

Sunday Times previously revealed the feelings of King Charles and Queen Camilla for Sophie and Edward. The source said, "The King and Queen are much more understanding and aware of the role they have been playing, and as they've come more into the spotlight, the rest of the family have appreciated that more.

"The [late] Queen always knew it. Sophie is a proper asset," an insider added.

Notably, the comments about William's 'big plans' for Edingburgs came after RadarOnline.com claimed that Princess Anne made an unexpected request from her cancer-stricken brother Charles III to grand royal titles to her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.