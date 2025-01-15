Melissa Rauch gives sweet nod to Mayim Bialik in emotional reunion

Mayim Bialik receives heaps of praises by her Big Bang Theory costar Melissa Rauch’s Night Court.

“It wasn’t in the first draft of the script but it was in the second draft. I just thought it was a really cute nod,” Bialik, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly profoundly about how Night Court gave them a way to mention The Big Bang Theory.

During January 14, episode of the NBC series, Bialik portrayed her larger-than-life self and mentioned her past sitcom roles in a conversation with Rauch’s character, Abby.

“You know, I have actually done a lot of things besides Blossom. Call Me Kat and The Big Bang Theory,” Bialik said.

Rauch replied, “You were in that? I only remember the girl with the high voice. She was great.”

Bialik was exhilarated at the bold approach to her onscreen reunion with Rauch. “That’s part of hopefully the fun of comedy and the fun of being in that space where anything goes,” she added. “That is the fun of sitcoms.”

The two shared the screen Night Court after originally being costars on The Big Bang Theory.

The CBS sitcom, which aired from 2007 to 2019, starred Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Bialik and Rauch.

“When I think of how long it’s been since The Big Bang Theory ended, this was a case of it felt like it hasn’t been long at all. Because we worked together for almost a decade, and you learn a lot of the person’s rhythms and a lot of their tendencies as a comedian,” the actress told the outlet.

“So I know how her brain works and she knows how my brain works. We got to create fun and have reaction shots that maybe weren’t written into the script. That’s stuff that she and I are used to doing together. It’s being playful in that way.”

Bialik continued: “I know that acting is a job, but it’s also a craft. Like when you think about what it’s like to be in a school play, it’s kind of like that. It’s just, like, there’s a lot of cameras. So you do have that sense of play and creativity that happens. we definitely have an ease of that because we did it together for so long.”