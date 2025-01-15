Keke Palmer’s shocking revelation about racist encounter in bombshell memoir

Keke Palmer’s shocking revelation about racist encounter in her memoir

Keke Palmer has recently made shocking revelations about a racist encounter she had with an unnamed Scream Queens costar.

In her new memoir, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, Palmer referred to her white co-star as “Brenda” and didn’t reveal her real name.

Her costar once asked, “Who do you think you are? Martin Luther King?” after she tried to help resolve an argument with another cast member.

“It was such a weighted thing that she said, but I didn’t allow that weight to be projected on me because I know who I am,” said Palmer in a previous interview with Los Angeles Times.

The Hustlers actress clarified, “I am not no victim. That’s not my storyline, sweetie.”

“I don’t care what her ass said. If I allow what she said to cripple me, then she would,” stated the 31-year-old.

Interestingly, Palmer shared she’s still waiting for her apology from the unnamed actress.

The Hustlers actress spoke to The Cut that her former costar sent her DM on Instagram to congratulate her on the release of her new book.

In addition to racist encounter, another anecdote Palmer shared in her new memoir was the messy confrontation between her and Scream Queens director Ryan Murphy.

Ryan called her “unprofessional” over a scheduling conflict while filming the series, as she wrote, “Ryan was really angry with me. He ripped into me, and I took it.”

However, Palmer disclosed she didn’t hear from Ryan after she divulged details of the incident.

“I definitely think that he thought that I could have been attacking him or trying to shame him or send the mobs after him,” continued the actress.

Palmer further said, “The point of my bringing up Ryan Murphy wasn't Ryan Murphy, he ain't.”

“I did what I had to do for me, and it caused me an issue with one of the most popular and successful men in the industry and sometimes getting to your personal success may cost you to do the same thing,” she added.