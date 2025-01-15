Kate Middleton gets new title after first engagement of 2025

Kate Middleton takes on new position with first engagement of 2025

Kate Middleton stepped out for her first royal engagement for the year as she visited Royal Marsden Hospital to meet with cancer patients following her own health battle.

The Princess of Wales was given a warm welcome at the hospital as a new position was announced for the royal.

Kate, who underwent a nine-month long cancer treatment last year, was lauded for her efforts and was dubbed a “saint” for her moving visit.

“When someone has been through something as life threatening as Kate has there’s a huge amount of thanks and love,” royal biographer and commentator Ingrid Seward told The Sun. “And you really felt that today.”

“When Kate met Staff and patients, you felt the hugging and the comfort she was giving them was incredibly genuine, because it really came from her heart, because I think she felt that for the grace of God she might be in that position, too.”

Kate was also revealed to be a joint patron of the Royal Marsden, which Seward said would be a “little beacon of hope for cancer sufferers”.

“I feel that she’s handled this so brilliantly, and she can do no wrong at the moment,” Seward said of the visit.

“She's almost come into a sort of saint like position by being so very, very ill, probably a lot more ill than we imagined, and coming through it, and still looking gorgeous, getting on with it.”