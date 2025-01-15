Jessica Alba seen for first time in public after Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba spotted for the first time after cash Warren split.

The Fantastic Four actress made a quick run in Los Angele’s nearby departmental store to run some errands as per Page Six.

The actress, 43, donned an oversized comfy sweater with blue baggy jeans and sneakers. She complemented the look with gold hoops and a tan crossbody bag.

Alba looked relaxed and composed in recent sighting and ditched her wedding band.

The Mechanic star, then went to a Hollywood Park to spent her day with her son Hayes, 7, and a friend.

This was Alba’s first outing since her separation news. Warren and Alba decided to end their 16-years of marriage with “mutual understanding and respect.”

However, none of them addressed their split publicly.

The pair first met in 2004 on the sets of Fantastic Four. Later on, in 2008, the couple tied the knot and Alba was about to deliver her and Warren’s first child, Honor, 16.

Earlier to her separation, Alba got candid about her and Warren’s marriage in a conversation with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“It’s all rosy for 2 ½ years, but then after that you become roommates,” Alba revealed on Schwarzenegger’s BDA Baby podcast.

“And it’s just, like, you’re roommates. You’re just going through the motion. It’s the responsibility. It’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes.”