Gerard Butler recalls ‘insane’ injuries on set of Zack Snyder’s ‘300’

Gerard Butler recalls the “injurious” shooting of Zack Snyder’s 300.

Zack Snyder’s 2006 epic 300 may have raked in over $450 million at the box office, but the film's star, Butler, recently revealed the toll it took on the cast.

In an interview with People, Butler described the production as "insane," noting the frequent injuries among actors on set.

“I remember every day somebody was getting taken to the hospital,” Butler said.

“You’d be doing a fight, you turn around, there’s a guy down there, a spear went in his eye. Another time, you turn around, there’s a guy over there who just fell, broke his ankle. I mean, it was insane.”

Although Butler managed to avoid injuries during 300, he shared a harrowing experience from the 2012 surf drama Chasing Mavericks. While filming, he nearly drowned after being hit by a massive wave.

“I thought I was done,” Butler recalled. “They had to take me out, take me to hospital, put me out, give me the defibrillator. I mean, it was intense.”

Butler continues his acting career, recently starring in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which is now playing in theaters.