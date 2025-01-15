Kanye West meets kids in Japan while Kim Kardashian deals with LA wildfires

Kanye West meets kids in Japan

Kanye West met the kids.

The rapper recently reunited with his three youngest children in Japan amid the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles.

The rapper was spotted at a 7-Eleven in Tokyo’s Ginza district with his 9-year-old son Saint, 6-year-old daughter Chicago, and 5-year-old son Psalm.

The group spent about 10 minutes shopping for snacks, as reported by the Daily Mail, which also obtained exclusive photos of the outing.

West, dressed in an all-black sweatsuit with his hood up, reportedly hadn’t seen his children in nearly four months. While his younger children appeared to be enjoying the outing, there’s no confirmation if his eldest daughter, 11-year-old North, was with them in Japan.

West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was not seen during the outing.

The couple has been leading a nomadic lifestyle, moving between various cities in Asia and the Middle East over the past six months.

The Yeezy founder shares his four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, whom he was married to from 2014 until their divorce in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and her family evacuated their Los Angeles homes due to the Kenneth Fire, which burned over 1,000 acres in Calabasas, California. The fire has since been contained.