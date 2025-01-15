Alan Rickman exhibited ‘relief’ over ‘Harry Potter’ kids’ success in before-death interview

Late Alan Rickman on ‘Harry Potter’ kids’ success

Alan Rickman, who died on January 14, 2016, was happy on the success his Harry Potter children co-stars got as adults.

The late actor shared his thoughts on the success of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint during a 2015 episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Reflecting on their journey from child actors to global stars, Rickman, who portrayed Severus Snape in all eight Harry Potter films, expressed both admiration and relief for their achievements.

“You watch that situation and as much as I was only doing it for seven weeks, they were doing it for 52 weeks. This was their life from 12 to 22. And you would watch it from the sidelines at times and throw the odd lifeline in because there was so little time for that,” Rickman said.

Rickman, who passed away in 2016 from pancreatic cancer, maintained a bond with Radcliffe after filming ended. He recalled meeting Radcliffe in New York and feeling immense pride watching him perform in the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

“How dare he be dancing as well as the New York dancers? Because he worked at it,” Rickman remarked.

Radcliffe only recently heard Rickman’s comments during an April 2024 Happy Sad Confused episode.

Horowitz played the clip for Radcliffe, who was promoting Merrily We Roll Along, a performance that earned him his first Tony Award.