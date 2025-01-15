Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ trailer sees Kaitlyn Dever as cancer-faking influencer

Kaitlyn Dever in Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ trailer

Kaitlyn Dever’s faking it.

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series, Apple Cider Vinegar, which delves into the controversial story of fraudulent Australian influencer Belle Gibson.

The series promises a captivating look at the rise and fall of a wellness empire built on deception.

The official logline reads, “Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.”

Netflix describes the series as a “true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down.”

The trailer showcases Belle, played by Kaitlyn Dever, as she meets Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey), a popular blogger who genuinely has cancer.

Their initial camaraderie quickly turns into rivalry. Milla’s friend, Chanelle (Aisha Dee), comments on Belle’s intentions, saying, “She just wants me to help her out a bit, professionally.” Milla, aware of Belle’s competitive streak, retorts, “Of course she does. She’s competitive with me.”

Scenes from the trailer highlight Belle undergoing hospital imaging and gaining a massive Instagram following. The tension escalates as Milla, determined to expose Belle, says over a phone call, “I want to destroy her.”

The star-studded cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Ashley Zukerman, Mark Coles Smith, Susie Porter, Matt Nable, Phoenix Raei, Chai Hansen, Rick Davies, Kieran Darcy-Smith, Catherine McClements, and Essie Davis.