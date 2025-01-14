'Coldplay' combines new album 'Moon Music' into '44-minute film': WATCH trailer

'A Film For The Future' is visual companion to album 'Moon Music'

Globally acclaimed band Coldplay has just announced that they have prepared a visual representation of their latest released album, 'Moon Music'.

A Film For The Future has been finalized and is soon going to be released on multiple platforms.

Taking it to their Instagram handle, the popular rock band shared a glimpse of their upcoming project in a 57-second snippet.

The video opens up with a brief insight about the movie. “In the summer of 2024, more than 150 visual artists were given short audio clips from Coldplay’s new album Moon Music”, it read.

Moreover, it further publicized that the artists were given no artistic direction other than to follow their inspiration.

The boy band mentioned in their post, “We’re proud to present A Film For the Future – the visual companion to Moon Music.”

“The 44-min film will premiere worldwide on YouTube, with special 360-degree screenings at Lightroom in London, Manchester & Seoul.”

The Coldplay film is set to release worldwide on January 22, 2025.

This is the tenth studio album by the British rock band that released on October 4, 2024, consisting of 10 songs.