King Charles worried about Archie, Lilibet's safety as LA Wildfires near Montecito

King Charles III is said to be concerned about his beloved grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's safety Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home is on the brink of 'extreme danger zone'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be forced to leave their mansion as strong winds are expected to pick up and risk spreading rapidly across the town.

"King Charles is worried and making contact to check on his grandchildren's well-being as LA wildfires near to the Sussexes' town," a source has claimed.

"The devastating situation in Los Angeles has saddened the monarch," they added.

Speaking of Meghan and Harry, they said: "The Sussexes continue to participate in relief efforts, supporting survivours in need.

"They are consoling the victims affected by the blazes even though the couple are on the cusp of evacuation themselves."

Harry and Meghan's hometown of Montecito has reportedly been placed under a red flag warning as hurricane-force winds head towards them, putting the pair in extreme danger of losing their luxury mansion.