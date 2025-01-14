Jason Momoa starrer 'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow' filming begins

Milly Alock to play 'Supergirl' in upcoming movie

The upcoming DC film Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow starring Jason Momoa and Milly Alock’s shoot has officially kickstarted.

Milly has been chosen to play the super hero in the new action flick. The movie will depict the origin story of the character before she travelled to earth.

Meanwhile, the Aquaman actor, who recently joined the star cast, will be portraying the antagonist named, Lobo.

The entire cast and crew is working on the new Supergirl film at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden.

Set to release in 2026, the action sci-fi has been adapted by writer Ana Nogeira from Tom King’s 2022 comic book. Meanwhile, Craig Gillespie is working as the director on the film.

Alock starrer is set to release on June 26, 2026.

Besides this, Warner Bros. Also have another major project heading towards cinemas this year.

The distribution company is soon bringing the all-new Superman film to theatres, directed by James Gunn.

Starring David Corenswet in the lead role, the adventure movie is slated to release on July 11, 2025.

It also features Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion in pivotal roles.