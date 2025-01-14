Kylie Kelce uncovers untold struggle that shaped her marriage with Jason

Kylie Kelce, wife of NFL star Jason Kelce, has recently opened up about her personal struggle about postpartum depression which she faces after delivering a baby.

The 32-year-old mom shared that after the birth of her children, she went through a tough time that left her feeling overwhelmed, isolated and in a dark place emotionally.

While Kylie and her husband Jason are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their fourth baby girl, the media personality admitted that she faced severe "baby blues" after the birth of their eldest.

During her recent podcast on Sunday Sports Club, she explained: "I have had periods of my life where I truly believe I was experiencing postpartum."

"I know with Wyatt that I had severe baby blues. We left the hospital, and I was like, 'So you're telling me this is mine?" she added.

However, the influencer went on sharing that it wasn’t until Wyatt started to understand the concept of smiling that she truly felt a "connection" with her baby.

Kylie continued, "The biggest milestone for me with Wyatt was when she could smile on purpose. Because it showed that there was a connection. Most people will take their baby home, and it's sensationalised social media of, 'Look at how beautiful my baby is.'"

"No my baby cried from bewitching hour at 8pm. until 4am if I wasn't holding her or if she wasn't on my boob," she further explained.

NFL star Travis Kelce's brother Jason, who tied the knot with Kylie back in 2018 in a lavish ceremony, had previously revealed that he and his wife had talked about expanding their family, but soon he left the decision on his wife.